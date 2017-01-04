Gordon on Matobato: Where’s his credibility?

Senator Richard Gordon on Wednesday questioned confessed assassin Edgar Matobato’s credibility anew, and said that he will not look into what Matobato says following the latter’s recent allegation that he personally saw President Duterte kill eight people when Duterte was still Davao City mayor.

“Well sa akin tapos na ‘yan eh, hindi ko na siya titignan unless may bago siyang sasabihin, lahat naman ng sinabi niya, siya mismo ang nanira sa kanyang sariling testimony,” he said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer.

(Well, for me it’s finished, I will not look into it unless he will say something new, he himself discredits his own testimony.)

“Ano ba credibility nitong mamang ito? Anong klaseng testigo yan, pabago-bago testimony,” he added.

(What is the credibility of this man? What kind of witness is he, he always changes his testimony.)

Gordon, chairperson of the Senate justice committee, said that Matobato cannot even prove his statements in the senate when he was given the chance.

“’Di niya mapatunayan sa Senado, ngayon lang sinasabi niyang walong beses bumaril (ng tao ang presidente), walang details,” Gordon said.

(He can’t prove his statements in the Senate, now he’s saying that the president shot eight people, no details.)

He said that if Matobato will accuse the president of killing, he should provide evidence. The Senator said that if Matobato was implying that the killings were state-sponsored, he should show documents, such as a state order.

“Ang batas you have to prove it, hindi puwedeng ‘he said, he says’ dapat may ebidensya. He had every opportunity,” said Gordon.

(The law requires evidence, you can’t just say, ‘he said, he says,’ there should be proof. He had every opportunity.)

Gordon also expressed that the new allegation may only be Senator Leila de Lima’s doing.

“Tingin ko ay bumabawi lamang si Senator De Lima kay Presidente Duterte. Pinakawalan na niya si Matobato, bakit babalik?” he questioned.

“I think marami tayong gagawin sa bagong taon, hindi ko na paguukulan ng pansin si Matobato,” Gordon added.

(I think Senator De Lima is only getting back at President Duterte. Matobato has been released, why bring him back?

We have a lot to do in the new year, I won’t give Matobato any attention.) CDG