CDO traffic enforcers protest over unsolved killing of colleague

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Traffic personnel here conducted a half-day protest on Wednesday as they expressed dismay over the still unsolved killing of a fellow traffic officer on December 30.

Lawyer Jose Edgardo Uy, chief of the city’s Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA), said all 400 members of the RTA joined the indignation rally and solidarity walk.

He said aside from condemning the killing of Cris Cabingas near the Cogon market last week, the RTA personnel also wanted to show they were not intimidated by the attack.

“We are not cowed. We should not fear because we are the authority whose only mandate is to implement the city’s traffic laws,” Uy said at the sidelines of the protest rally.

Enforcer Sonny Vidal said Cabingas should not have been killed as he was just doing his job.

“I hope his (Cabingas) killer will surrender,” Vidal said.

Cabingas, who was the RTA team leader at Cogon, was walking along Guillermo St. to monitor the traffic situation there when an unidentified man shot him from behind. He died hours later.

Wearing their standard yellow uniform and carrying placards, RTA enforcers began their march from Gaston Park to Velez St. before proceeding to the Cogon market, where they lighted candles on the spot where Cabingas was killed.

RTA workers have also expressed their dismay against a radio commentator who said on air that Cabingas deserved to be killed. SFM