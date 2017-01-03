Kin seek help for 10-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Taguig

MANILA — A 10-year-old grade 5 student is currently confined in a Pasig City hospital, with his family worried about the rising hospital bills, after a stray bullet hit him in Taguig City on New Year’s eve.

“Bakit ako, Bakit ako, pa (Why me)?” was the question of the boy, Gian Penacilla, when brought to the hospital.

Gian Penacilla was watching a fireworks display outside their home along Tartaria St. at Palingon Tupas, when a bullet struck him in the head around 10:45 p.m., a report from the Taguig City police stated.

Penacilla’s neighbors immediately brought the victim to the Rizal Medical Center.

Nora Timkang, Penacilla’s aunt, said Penacilla was with his cousins playing, but was left alone to watch the lighting of firecrackers. In a few minutes, the neighbors rushed to tell her the boy was shot.

Timkang said nobody saw or heard someone firing a gun at around the time the boy fell with the head injury. Penacilla was already sitting with blood coming from his head when some residents found him on the pavement, Timkang added.

On Monday, Senior Superintendent Allen Ocden, Taguig City police chief, visited Penacilla at the Rizal Medical Center for follow-up investigation and recover the bullet, which struck Penacilla, for ballistics examination.

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Timkang said the family needed help to pay for their running hospital bill.

Penacilla, the eldest of two siblings, is a grade 5 student at the Tipas Elementary School. His father works as a messenger at SM Megamall.

“We really need help for finances, that’s first. Second, I hope the one who fired the shot would have a conscience to come out and face the consequences of his actions. Hindi talaga ito dapat. May pamilya din siya (We should not let this pass. The shooter also has a family),” Timkang said.

Penacilla is one of the three minors hit by stray bullets from Dec 31 to Jan. 1.

An investigation into Penacilla’s case is still ongoing. SFM