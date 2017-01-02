Neighbor shoots man in the back in Davao Oriental

TAGUM CITY — A 40-year old man was shot dead by his neighbor in Mati City, Davao Oriental, on New Year’s Day, the police said Tuesday.

Senior Supt. Harry Espela, Davao Oriental police chief, identified the victim as Lonito Isidro, of Lower NVL Village, Barangay Don Enrique Lopez, while the suspect was identified as Dionesio Diampon, alias Tata.

Espela said Isidro was sitting at the gate of his house when Diampon arrived with an improvised pistol (sumpak) at about 8 a.m.

Diampon shot Espela in the back before fleeing but was was arrested hours later by village watchmen and officials.

Isidro died while being rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect is detained at the Mati City police station while undergoing investigation and pending the filing of charges, police said. CBB

ADVERTISEMENT