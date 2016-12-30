Duterte: No Cabinet revamp in 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte has dispelled talk of a Cabinet revamp in the coming year, saying he is “quite comfortable” with its present composition.

Duterte repeatedly answered “no” when asked in an interview over TV5 Thursday night if it was true that he would reshuffle the Cabinet next year.

“Sus, huwag kang maniwala dyan (Don’t believe them)…” the President said, calling such talk as “speculation.”

“I’m quite comfortable with the Cabinet. I’m comfortable with the leadership of the military. I trust Bato,” he added, referring to Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Duterte, in a separate interview with state-owned People’s Television Network (PTV-4), said he treats the Cabinet members “equally.”

“I’ll give them a passing average of something like 80, 85 percent,” he said.

The President refused to rate the Cabinet officials based on their performance since he said all of them were giving their “best shots.” CDG/rga

