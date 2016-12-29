Thursday, December 29, 2016
newsinfo / Nation
Duterte tells cops, soldiers: Double pay hike to come in phases

By: - Reporter / @MRamosINQ
/ 06:51 PM December 29, 2016
Presumptive president-elect Rodrigo Duterte plans to increase the salaries of policemen to P75,000 to P100,000.

Members of the Philippine National Police in formation during a public event. INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA


MANILA — Were they taken for a ride?

Soldiers and policemen should not expect their wallets to fatten anytime soon, President Duterte said on Thursday as he admitted it would take him some time to fulfil his promise to double their basic salaries.

In his visits to police and military camps since he took office six months ago, the President repeatedly told personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that he would increase their salaries this December.

With two days left before the end of the year, Malacañang said it was unlikely for Mr. Duterte to make good on his word — just as he failed to stem the illegal drug trade within the first six months of his presidency as he had promised.

“I prioritized the (salary increase of) policemen. But it would be done gradually. They’re feeling it now. But it would not come at once,” the President said in a television interview.

He said he wanted to double the take-home pay of state security forces because they were at the forefront of his merciless war on drugs.

At least 48 policemen and soldiers had been killed in the government’s anti-drug campaign, he said.

In a press briefing, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the national government did not release funds for the additional salaries of PNP and AFP personnel.

“I’m sure the President has serious intentions of fulfilling his word. However, he also has to work within certain structures,” Abella said.

“So I’m sure the process is being followed,” he added.  SFM

TAGS: anti-crime campaign, anti-drug campaign, anti-drug operations, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Crime, Drug trafficking, Ernesto Abella, executive department, Illegal drugs, law enforcement, Malacañang, Military, Office of the President, Philippine National Police, Philippine president, Police, Rodrigo Duterte, salary increase for policemen, salary increase for soldiers, war on drugs
