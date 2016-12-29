Majority of Filipinos to welcome New Year with hope–poll
Majority of adult Filipinos or 95 percent of respondents polled by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said they would welcome the New Year “with hope rather than fear.”
“The remaining 5%, however, will enter the New Year with fear,” according to the latest SWS survey conducted from December 3 to 6, 2016 among 1, 500 respondents.
The respondents were asked this question: “Ang darating na taon ba ay inyong sasalubungin [nang] may pag-asa o may pangamba? (Will you welcome the coming year with hope or with fear?)
SWS said the 95 percent of respondents who are hopeful in 2017 matches the all-time high 95 percent for the incoming 2003 and again for the incoming 2012.
“Hope for the New Year improves to 95% in 2016, up by three points from 92% in 2015,” it said.
The polling firm noted that hope for the New Year has always been high, starting at 87 percent, when it first conducted its survey on it in 2000.
The 5 percent of Filipinos who would enter the New Year with fear was the lowest since the tally of 4 percent in 2012, it further noted.
“This is three points down from 8% in 2015,” SWS said.
The survey also showed that New Year hope was widespread in all areas — 97% in Balance Luzon, 95% in National Capital Region (NCR), 95% in Mindanao, and 92% in Visayas.
Hopefulness for the New Year was likewise high regardless of socio-economic class with almost all or 99% of upper to middle classes ABC hopeful of the coming 2017, 95% among the “masa” class D and 93% among very poor class E. CDG/rga