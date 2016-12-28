Kabayan condemns alleged plot to oust Duterte

Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque has said the party-list condemns the alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte from power.

“We condemn in the strongest terms and vigorously oppose any attempt by any foreign power to unseat a democratically elected president of our country,” Roque said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Filipinos are a sovereign people and have every right to chart their own course of national destiny without foreign interference,” he added.

He expressed reports of former US Ambassador Philip Goldberg’s plan to ouster Duterte were “not altogether surprising, (but) should not be readily dismissed.”

“Americans portray themselves as missionaries of democracy, on the other hand, they have all too often pursued foreign policy initiatives that betray their antidemocratic, if exceptionalistic designs,” he said.

He also said the US was not beneath undermining the political integrity of foreign governments perceived to be unfavorable to American interests.

Malacañang released a statement on Tuesday that the US state department had denied its participation in any destabilization moves against President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Let them deal with someone like President Duterte in their own terms,” Roque said.

