Robredo, top execs suffer satisfaction ratings slump–SWS

In just three months, Vice President Leni Robredo’s net satisfaction rating dropped by 12 points this December based on the latest Social Weather Stations polls.

From +49 percent in September, Robredo’s rating was down to +37 percent as shown in the survey conducted from December 3 to 6, 2016.

Among the 1,500 respondents surveyed by the polling firm, 58 percent said they were satisfied with the Vice President’s performance, 21 percent were dissatisfied while 21 percent were undecided. The net satisfaction rating was +37 percent.

Despite the slump, Robredo thanked the Filipino people for “continued trust and support.”

“We assure you that we are listening to your voice so we can serve you better,” she said in a statement.

“Through the Angat Buhay, the Office of the Vice President’s poverty alleviation program, we are determined to continue our mission to uplift the lives of the poor and the marginalized,” the Vice President added.

The same SWS survey showed a drop in Senate President Aqulino “Koko” Pimentel III’s net satisfaction rating, from +37 percent in September this year to 30 percent this December.

The December poll showed that 49 percent of the respondents were satisfied with Pimentel, 18 percent were dissatisfied and 28 percent were undecided.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez also suffered a 12-point drop from 22 percent net rating last September to only 10 percent net rating this December.

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s net rating was also down to 16 percent in December or a 10-point drop from 26 percent in September. CDG