Jaybee Sebastian moved to NBI amid threats to life

High-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian has been transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) due to threats to his life, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Wednesday.

Sebastian admitted during the Congressional inquiry on the alleged drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) that he gave Senator Leila de Lima P10 million in campaign funds.

He was stabbed in a riot inside NBP’s Building 14 last September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aguirre refused to give details on the threat to Sebastian’s life but said he already ordered an investigation to identify who is behind it.

He added that Sebastian’s transfer to NBI is only temporary.

“It was upon the request of his counsel and his wife,” Aguirre added.

“I also ordered an investigation to identify those behind the threat to his life,” he said.

The Justice Chief also said that Sebastian has not been accepted to the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Sebastian was moved from Bilibid to the NBI Tuesday evening. CDG