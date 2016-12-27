DOH records 13 firecracker injuries in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – Thirteen firecracker blast injuries have been reported in the Bicol region since December 21 according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Jimbo Guerrero, coordinator of Aksyon Paputok Injury Reduction of DOH Bicol, said 11 were caused by piccolo, one by lusis and another by kwitis.

Guerrero said only eight incidents were recorded on December 26, compared to 25 cases in the year 2015. Five of the eight incidents were in Masbate province.

“Maybe, some areas were affected by the typhoon, and the campaign was really intensive,” he said. Based on the record, victims were aged 6 to 13.

He said starting Tuesday, they will include in the report the details on where the firecrackers, especially the illegal firecrakers used by the victims, were bought and relay the report to the Philippine National Police for proper action. JE/rga

