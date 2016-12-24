Hundreds living at Mt. Mayon’s slopes evacuated

LEGAZPI CITY – Hundreds of residents living at the slopes of Mayon volcano in Guinobatan town in Albay province were evacuated by local government unit agents on Saturday afternoon.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officer Egmidio Pavericio Jr. told the inquirer that more or less 550 families from Tandarora and Maninila villages are at risk of being hit by mudslide and flashfloods from rains that Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) might dump over the province.

“They are now temporarily staying at central elementary schools in town proper [where] at least they are safe there just in case Typhoon ‘Nina’ will bring strong winds and heavy rains,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We executed the evacuation of our residents to keep them from danger,” Guinobatan Mayor Ann Gemma Ongjoco said.

Relief goods were already distributed to affected families.