Palace: Duterte determined to fulfill campaign pledges

Malacañang on Sunday assured the public that President Duterte and his officials are determined to fulfill his campaign promises, following a survey showing that more than half of Filipinos questioned believe that he would be able to deliver most of them.

Acknowledging the 53 percent of 1,200 survey respondents who believe the Chief Executive would fulfill the promises he had made during the campaign, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the President had vowed to rid society of drugs, criminality and corruption in a bid to “build a progressive and inclusive nation where Filipinos enjoy a comfortable life.”

“This remains the focus of his PRRD and his team—and its effects are now being felt by the people,” Abella said in a statement.

The survey done from March 25 to 28 by the Social Weather Stations noted, however, that the number of people who were positive about the President being able to deliver his campaign vows has been dropping since last year.