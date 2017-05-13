4 slays in the family in 1 week: 2 brothers killed in Compostela Valley

TAGUM CITY—Two brothers were shot dead by still unidentified gunmen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on Friday, police reported on Saturday.



A report from the Compostela Valley police provincial office identified the victims as Rodrigo Liwatan, 42; and his younger sibling, Lester, 40; residents of Sitio (Sub-village) Upper Lahi, Magnaga village.



The incident happened as the victims were repairing Rodrigo’s house at Purok (Community) Tango 19. Four masked men, wearing jackets, arrived and shot the victims using rifles around 7 a.m.

Both victims died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.



The killings occurred less than a week after mask-wearing assailants gunned down the victims’ uncle, Melindo Liwatan, a purok (community) chair.



The elder Liwatan’s three-year-old grandson was also hit and killed during Sunday’s incident.

Senior Insp. John Clifford Nabor, the Pantukan town police chief, said an investigation was now being conducted to determine if the killings were related.