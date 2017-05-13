Duterte gets ‘private time’in HK after Cambodia trip

HONG KONG — President Rodrigo Duterte will sneak in a rare “private time” with his common-law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, and their 12-year-old daughter, Veronica, nicknamed Kitty, during his two-day working visit to Hong Kong.

“They are scheduled to visit a children’s hospital and then, they will have free time,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

Duterte arrived here late Thursday from Cambodia where he attended the World Economic Forum.

He was welcomed by Philippine Consul General Bernardita Catalla and So Pui-wan Fiona of Hong Kong’s Government Secretariat Protocol Division.

There are at least 210,000 Filipinos, mostly household service workers, in Hong Kong.

From Hong Kong, Mr. Duterte will proceed to Beijing, China, to attend the Belt and Road Forum, an international meeting on China’s envisaged plan for a wider global trade network.