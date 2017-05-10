Duterte hails Mocha as bright, articulate

What’s wrong with Mocha Uson?

President Rodrigo Duterte defended Wednesday his newest appointee Margaux “Mocha” Uson, saying the former sexy star “deserves a chance.”

Duterte on Monday appointed Uson as Assistant Secretary for social media of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

In a press briefing before flying to Cambodia, the President said Uson is fit for the job.

“There’s nothing wrong with the woman or the girl. She’s bright. She’s articulate. And if it’s just a matter of dancing, she was not dancing naked,” he said.

The appointment of Uson, he said, was his idea, citing it was for “a debt of gratitude.”

“Utang na loob ko ‘yan sa kanila because they offered their services free at the time when wala akong pera because they believed in me. Now, it’s my time to believe in them,” he said.

He said Uson’s dancing was her way of earning a living.

“Yang pagsasayaw niya, hanapbuhay ‘yan. There’s no law which says if you expose half of your body with shorts and bra, you are disqualified from being the president of the Philippines,” he said,

Despite being criticized for reportedly spreading misleading information, Duterte hailed Uson for having a “very structured mind.”

“And you can listen to her. You can debate with her. Tingnan mo ‘yung Facebook and she can have a very structured mind. So what’s the problem?” he said.

The President was referring to the “Mocha Uson blog,” which has millions of following on social media.