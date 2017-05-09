Mocha Uson appointed as PCOO assistant secretary

Entertainer-turned-blogger Mocha Uson was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Uson’s appointment paper dated May 8 was released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

Uson, a staunch supporter of Duterte on social media, was earlier appointed as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

However, Malacañang said Uson’s post as MTRCB board member is deemed relinquished due to her new appointment to the PCOO.

The PCOO is being run by Secretary Martin Andanar. Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, meanwhile, is in charge of the PCOO’s content and messaging, including the final release and distribution of information. JE

