Aguirre: We will oppose De Lima bid to join Senate deliberations

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the administration would oppose any bid to allow detained Sen. Leila de Lima to participate in the Senate deliberation on bills.

“We will oppose that,” Aguirre said when asked about the issue. “She’s in jail. Why should she be entitled to what other senators are doing? If you’re jailed, your rights should be lesser. Otherwise, why jail her?”

Last week, senators belonging to the minority block visited De Lima at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, where she has been detained for drug trafficking charges since February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Franklin Drilon said they would ask the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court to allow their colleague to attend Senate sessions during deliberations on bills, including those seeking to reimpose the death penalty, lower the age of criminal responsibility, and the postpone barangay elections polls.

De Lima herself said she would want to join the Senate sessions, even through electronic or remote means, such as teleconferencing, as Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV did he was detained at the PNP Custodial Center.

“She has all the right to do what she thinks she’s entitled to,” Aguirre said. “She can file it in court and it will be up to the court. But we will oppose it.“ /atm