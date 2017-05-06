Macron team blasts ‘massive hacking attack’ after document release

The campaign team of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Friday blasted a “massive and coordinated hacking attack” after internal documents including emails and accounting papers were released online.

“The files circulating were released several weeks ago thanks to the hacking of the personal and professional mailboxes of several party officials,” Macron’s En Marche! (On The Move) party said in a statement, just as campaigning officially ended ahead of Sunday’s election.

The campaign team added that all the documents were “lawful”.