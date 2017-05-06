Saturday, May 6, 2017
newsinfo / World
Macron team blasts ‘massive hacking attack’ after document release

/ 06:45 AM May 06, 2017
French centrsit presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, is surrounded by reporters as he visits at the Compagnons du Devoir house in Rodez, southern France, Friday, May 5, 2017. On the last day of France's presidential campaign, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron mingled with the crowd in the small streets of the southwestern town of Rodez. (Jose A. Torres, Pool via AP)

The campaign team of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Friday blasted a “massive and coordinated hacking attack” after internal documents including emails and accounting papers were released online.

“The files circulating were released several weeks ago thanks to the hacking of the personal and professional mailboxes of several party officials,” Macron’s En Marche! (On The Move) party said in a statement, just as campaigning officially ended ahead of Sunday’s election.

The campaign team added that all the documents were “lawful”.

