Ex-Transport Sec. Abaya sued over unusable trains deal

Former Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio “Jun” Abaya and six others were sued for graft before the Ombudsman for entering into an allegedly disadvantageous contract with Chinese firm Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. which supplied unusable train coaches.

The Anti-Trapo Movement of the Philippines, Liga ng Eksplosibong Pagbabago and United Filipino Consumers and Commuters filed the graft complaint against Abaya and the following officials – undersecretary Jose Lotilla, former chairperson of the Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) Bids and Awards Committee (BAC); former BAC members Rene Limcaoco, Julianito Bucayan Jr., Catherine Jennifer Gonzales; former project implementation team head Roman Buenafe, and current Metro-Rail Transit (MRT-3) Director for Operations Deo Leo Manalo.

The groups were represented by counsel Al Vitangcol, who faces numerous charges of graft and extortion before the Sandiganbayan for alleged corruption in the MRT-3 when he was the general manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitangcol faces trial for an alleged $30-million extortion try in exchange for contracts with the MRT, and for graft for an alleged anomalous maintenance contract with the company PH Trams-CB&T where his uncle-in-law was an incorporator.

Abaya was cleared by the Ombudsman in the graft complaint involving PH Trams.

READ: Arrest warrant out vs Vitangcol for $30-M extort try | MRT fiasco: Vitangcol indicted for graft, Abaya spared

In the complaint, the groups accused the DOTC officials of violations of Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for entering into an allegedly disadvantageous contract with Dalian.

The group said Dalian failed to comply with the contract when the coaches delivered did not have an onboard signaling system module.

The groups said the contract with Dalian caused injury to government due to the delivery of non-operational coaches which resulted in foregone revenues.

The filing of charges against the DOTC followed the resolution filed by Senator Grace Poe calling for an inquiry into the 48 new but unusable Dalian Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) under the DOTC’s P3.8-billion contract with Dalian.

Poe lamented that the new Dalian coaches could not be used because they were not compatible with the MRT’s signaling system device. Poe also called for an investigation into the current Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) maintenance contract with Busan Universal Rail, Inc. amid occasional MRT breakdowns. IDL/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Poe vows to go after ‘inept’ officials behind MRT mess