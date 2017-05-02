Overcoming ‘difficulty,’ Robredo pays P8M for poll protest

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Tuesday paid an initial P8 million out of the P15.44 million required by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) for her counter protest against former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.

The Vice President paid the amount after the PET denied her request to defer payment of the P15.44-million cash bond.

“We had difficulty raising the P8-million,” Robredo said, noting that Marcos had no problems shelling out P36 million for downpayment in his protest.

She said her downpayment came from personal fund and loans from relatives of her late husband, Jesse Robredo.

The PET rejected the Vice President’s plea to raise the P66.02-million cash bond required of Marcos to about P185 million.

Robredo is required to pay the second tranche of P7.43 million in July.

The P15.44 million will be used to retrieve election materials for her petition. CBB/rgaout



