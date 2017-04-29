Suspected NPA rebels storm barracks of fruit company in Davao

DAVAO CITY – Suspected New People’s Army rebels, numbering about 80, stormed the guard house and barracks of fruit company- Lapanday Foods Corp. – in Barangay Mandug here around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspected rebels then conducted a checkpoint and prevented people from passing by the area, Chief Insp. Teresita Gaspan, the city police spokesperson, said.

Gaspan said the police had already sent enforcers to the hinterland village, which is more that 30 kilometers from the city proper.