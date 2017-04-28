Duterte mocks Robredo proposal to decriminalize drug use
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday laughed off at the proposal of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo to study the possible decriminalization of drug use in the Philippines, following example of Portugal, which made the radical decision of decriminalizing drug use in 2001.
“Pareho ‘yan ng UE? Ay EU. Ayoko ng EU. Alam mo… Pagmagalit kasi ako ganun,” Duterte said referring to the European Union.
Like Robredo, the EU also made a proposal for a “health-based” approach to the Philippines’ drug problem, which Duterte has rejected.
“Ano ‘yan eh, ang suggestion nila magtayo ako ng mga clinic dito sa Maynila tapos ako na ang mag-suplay ng shabu, cocaine. Si Robredo naman ‘uy,” he said.
(Their suggestion is for me to build clinics in Manila, and then just supply the cocaine. That Robredo.)
Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs has received global criticisms but the chief executive was frim on his promise to stop the narcotics trade in the Philippines. IDL
