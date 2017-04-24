Duterte wants policewoman reportedly linked to Abu Sayyaf jailed

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday personally instructed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato”’ dela Rosa to immediately jail a ranking policewoman who allegedly had an affair with a suspected Abu Sayyaf member.

At a suddenly called press conference at Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said the President called him around 2 p.m., instructing the police chief to detain Supt. Cristina Nobleza, who was recently arrested in Bohol with a certain Reneer Lou Dongon, an alleged member of the terrorist group.

“I just received instruction from the President and he ordered me to arrest and incarcerate right away Supt. Cristina Nobleza,” Dela Rosa said.

He said the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Legal Service are preparing for the filing of the case against Nobleza.

Dela Rosa said Nobleza will be charged with illegal possession of firearms, harboring a criminal, and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

In an earlier media briefing, Dela Rosa said the 49-year-old cop has been “romantically linked” with Dungon, who’s in his 20s.

Nobleza is currently the deputy chief of the PNP Crime Laboratory in Davao. JE/rga