Cop caught using ‘shabu’ freed after posting bail on downgraded cases

The police officer who was caught in a “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) session in Las Piñas City last month has been released on bail, police said Saturday.

Southern Police District director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario said Supt. Lito Cabamongan of the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory was ordered released by a Las Piñas Regional Trial Court judge on Friday.

Cabamongan was initially charged with violations of sections 13, 14, and 15 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Section 13 refers to the possession of dangerous drugs during parties and meetings, which is non-bailable, Section 14 refers to the possession of paraphernalia, equipment, instruments of drugs and Section 15 refers to the use of dangerous drugs.

“However, the cases filed were downgraded by the court to Sec 12 (possession of drugs and paraphernalia) & Sec 15 which are both bailable,” Apolinario said in a statement.

“Further, the aggravating circumstance as senior police officer so as to be denied bail was not considered,” he added.

He also said that Cabamongan is still facing an administrative case.

Cabamongan, erstwhile head of a PNP Crime Laboratory satellite office in Muntinlupa City, was arrested on March 30 after he was caught having a shabu session with a woman in Las Piñas.

He tested positive in his confirmatory drug test. IDL

