Palace on 9,000 drug-related deaths: ‘False news’

Malacañang has dismissed as “false news” the reports there are close to 9,000 extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration.

“On the number of extrajudicial deaths, the persistent news reports of 7,000 killed, which is now being said to be close to 9,000, is false news,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement Friday.

Citing statistics from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Abella said there were 6,011 deaths under investigation from July 1, 2016 to March 24, 2017.

“Of this number, only 1,398 cases are found to be drug-related, contrary to news reports that there are now close to 9,000 killed connected with the campaign against illegal drugs.,” he said.

Abella’s statement came after the United States expressed concern over the rising cases of alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia Patrick Murphy has told a press briefing in Washington that the US government supports the Philippines’ war on drugs but was troubled at the growing cases of killings in the country.

“We, however, do have a very sustained and deep concern when elements of the drug war are operating outside the rule of law,” Murphy said. “The growing number of extrajudicial killings is troubling.”

Abella responded by saying local authorities were following “operational protocols” in carrying out the government’s war on drugs.

“We share the concern of US Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia Patrick Murphy, who has been quoted in the media saying that ‘there are elements of the drug war that are operating outside the rule of law’,” he said.

“Local authorities follow operational protocols and the proper enforcement of our laws requires the use of reasonable force merited by the attendant circumstances,” he added.

The Palace official assured that law enforcers who abuse their authority would be dealt with properly.

“Those who breach procedures are made to answer before the law. The Philippine National Police has an Internal Affairs Service (IAS) tasked to probe police accused of such violations,” he said.

The IAS, he said, could suspend or dismiss PNP personnel based on violations incurred and could recommend the filing of criminal charges.

Abella sought for fairness amid widespread criticism of government’s deadly war on drugs.

“We expect fairness and not a rush to judgment. Right now the people appreciate the changes and the way these are carried out,” he said.

“We ask to be understood not just from a single perspective, but from the point of view of Filipinos who desire change, stability and fairness.”