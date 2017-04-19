Duterte offers P1M bounty for each Abu in Bohol

(Updated, 12:58 p.m., April 20, 2017) President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday offered a P1-million bounty for each member of the Abu Sayyaf group who eluded police and military operations in Inabanga town Bohol after a deadly clash last week.

“Ang order ko is dead or alive (My order is dead or alive)…I have a P1 million offer per person,” Duterte told reporters after a command conference there.

State forces earlier clashed with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf on April 11 in Inabanga town.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 9 killed in clash between gov’t troops, Abu suspects in Bohol

Six ASG members died, including sub-leader Muammar “Abu Rami” Askali.

Duterte also said he was considering arming civilians against the terrorists Abu Sayyaf.

“Well, I intend also to arm the civilians and I will include the civilians. ‘Pag nakapatay ka (if you kill someone), you don’t have to worry. You just go to the police and make the report and state your truth. Wala kang problema (you have nothing to worry), I’ll take care of you,” he said. “I’ll pardon you or whatever.”

But the President said he might still need to consult local government officials regarding his order.

“I have to talk to local officials, they might have some objections,” he said.

The chief executive ordered state forces to contain the bandit group in Mindanao.

READ: Hunt on for Abu Sayyaf bandits in Bohol clash

ADVERTISEMENT

“They must not reach the places beyond the Mindanao Sea. Dapat doon lang sila (They should remain there). And we have the capability ‘yon ang plano naming (that’s our plan),” he said.

He said need to finish the Abu Sayyaf group and might invade Sulu if the problem couldn’t be contained.

“I will maybe invade Jolo. Invasion na lang talaga. But maraming ma-disgrasya diyan civilians, bata… But ‘pag naipit na ang bayan, I will order the invasion of Jolo (Invasion is probably the only way to go. I am just worried about the civilians and children who might be affected. But if it’s the country’s good is already on the line, I will order the invasion of Jolo),” he said. IDL