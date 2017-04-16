De Lima prays for her own ‘resurrection’ at Easter Sunday Mass

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should inspire Filipinos in fighting off the “darkness” that has enveloped the country, Sen. Leila de Lima said in her Easter message issued from her detention cell at at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

Easter Sunday marked the 52nd day of her detention

According to a statement posted on her Facebook timeline, she also prayed for her own “resurrection and salvation” during a Mass celebrated by Fr. Robert Reyes, an acitivist priest, Her friends and relatives also attended the Mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At a time when our nation is again engulfed in darkness and our principles are being challenged, we should reflect on the lessons of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” the senator said her message, which was written in Filipino.

“I believe that the Lord will not burden us with challenges that we cannot cope up with,” she added.

De Lima said the people could overcome the problems besetting the country by keeping their faith in God and by continuing to care for one another.

De Lima was indicted on charges of being involved in illegal drug trafficking after speaking up against President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruthless drug war.

The senator said she was still optimistic that the Supreme Court would grant her reprieve as her lawyers were set to file on Monday a memorandum regarding her petition questioning her arrest.

A still defiant De Lima said: “They may deprive me temporarily of my liberty, they may paralyze me physically, but they can never ever kill or destroy my spirit and my passion for the things I truly believe in — respect for human rights and justice.”

“I pray that (the Supreme Court) will have the wisdom, discernment and courage to uphold what is true and just, and to see right through my case as clear political persecution,” she said at the Mass. /atm