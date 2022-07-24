 Bongbong Marcos ‘shocked, saddened’ by Ateneo shooting | Inquirer News
Bongbong Marcos ‘shocked, saddened’ by Ateneo shooting

/ 06:25 PM July 24, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday condoled with the victims of the shooting incident during the graduation ceremony of the Ateneo Law School in the Ateneo de Manila University.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events at the Ateneo graduation today,” Marcos said in a Facebook post. “We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep.”

“Our prayers go to the graduates, their families, the Ateneo community, and to the residents of Quezon City and Basilan,” the chief executive added.

Marcos also committed the country’s law enforcement agencies to “thoroughly and swiftly” investigate the shooting incident.

Rose Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan, was among the three victims of the shooting incident, the Quezon City Police District said.

READ: Ex-Basilan mayor among Ateneo gun attack victims

The QCPD earlier said the shooting incident left two persons dead and two others hurt.

READ: 2 dead, 2 hurt in Ateneo shooting; gunman now in custody, says PNP

