Bongbong Marcos ‘shocked, saddened’ by Ateneo shooting

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday condoled with the victims of the shooting incident during the graduation ceremony of the Ateneo Law School in the Ateneo de Manila University.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events at the Ateneo graduation today,” Marcos said in a Facebook post. “We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep.”

“Our prayers go to the graduates, their families, the Ateneo community, and to the residents of Quezon City and Basilan,” the chief executive added.

Marcos also committed the country’s law enforcement agencies to “thoroughly and swiftly” investigate the shooting incident.

Rose Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan, was among the three victims of the shooting incident, the Quezon City Police District said.

The QCPD earlier said the shooting incident left two persons dead and two others hurt.

