Supreme Court allows Bar examinees to store reviewers in laptops

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) is now allowing Bar examinees to keep their reviewers in their laptops during the Bar examinations for any last-minute studying.

This came after the high court revised its rules on the use of laptops as stated in Bar Bulletin No. 35, S. 2022 which was issued Monday.

“Previously, Bar Bulletin No. 18, s. 2021 had advised examinees to organize and offload their law-related files into external devices before taking the Bar Examinations. Bar Bulletin No. 30, s. 2021 had also prohibited examinees from using their laptops other than to use Examplify during the test proper,” the bulletin, which was signed by Associate Justice and 2020/21 Bar Examinations Chairperson Marvic Leonen, stated.

“Examinees are now allowed to keep reviewers in their laptops, which should always be saved in their local folders and not downloadable from their clouds,” it added.

Examinees may access the reviewers in their laptops, once done with the security and health check or during lunch breaks.

“For local testing centers with assigned lunch areas, examinees may bring their laptops there; for those that allow eating inside the testing rooms, examinees may use their laptops inside to review,” the SC said.

The SC also stressed that they shall not be liable for any damage their laptops may incur and examinees will “not be allowed to avail of the back-up computers should such a situation arise.”

Law-related files including reviewers must be closed “30 minutes before the first bell (7:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.) rings.”

Meanwhile, the policy restricting talking to other examinees still remains.

“Examinees are prohibited from sharing their computer screens or computer files. During the entire examinations and within the premises of the Bar Examinations, no examinee should be less than 2 meters from any other human being. Silence and physical distancing will be strictly enforced,” the SC reminded.

The court also advised examinees against cheating and reiterated that connecting to the internet is prohibited.

“Examinees should not abuse this policy. Any form of cheating will not be tolerated. Anyone who will be caught violating these rules will be automatically disqualified from the 2020/21 Bar Examinations and future bar examinations. No second chances will be given for any breach of the Honor Code,” the SC said.

“Every legal concept congeals honor. You are the hope of a society where corruption still exists. Build character while we all go through crises and challenges. It is not only lawyering that requires integrity, living humanely requires it as well,” it continued.

