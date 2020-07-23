BREAKING: Manila bishop Pabillo tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo has been infected with the coronavirus disease.

“It is in this spirit that I announce that I tested positive with the COVID-19 with RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test,” Pabillo wrote in a statement to the clergy of Manila Thursday.

“I know this virus will pass, so please do not worry about me, although prayers would be very much appreciated,” he added.

For now, Pabillo said one of the priests in the Archdiocese of Manila will celebrate their Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. at Manila Cathedral.

The priest will read the homilies prepared for the Mass, Pabillo said.

In a separate statement, the Archdiocese of Manila said Pabillo, Apostolic Administrator of Manila, has no symptoms but is undertaking quarantine.

In addition, Pabillo’s staff as well as his close contacts were advised to place themselves under quarantine despite testing negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, Pabillo said he will continue his online meetings while undertaking mandatory isolation.

“Since I am in my normal self, thank God, the scheduled online meetings that we have set will continue. Life must go on,” he said.

Prior to this, Pabillo has been helping with relief efforts for the homeless through church organization, Caritas Manila.

“During the quarantine period, Bishop Pabillo continued to be in touch with the faithful with the celebration of online Masses in various parishes for the fiesta and pastoral visitations. He also visited the families that were victims of the fire that broke out in Happyland in Tondo in May 2020,” read the statement from the Archdiocese of Manila.

