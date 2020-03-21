UP Diliman professor dies of pneumonia caused by coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — A University of the Philippines-Diliman professor succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the educational institution announced Saturday.

On the official Facebook page of UP Diliman, it announced that Dr. Aileen S.P. Baviera, a sinologist and former dean of the UP Asian Center died at the San Lazaro Hospital from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

“Ikinalulungkot naming ipaalam sa inyo na si Dr. Aileen S.P. Baviera, propesor at dating dekana ng UP Asian Center at isa sa mga nangungunang sinolohista (dalubhasa sa Araling Tsino) sa bansa, ay pumanaw ngayong araw, Marso 21, 2020, 3:55 n.u., sa San Lazaro Hospital dahil sa malubhang pneumonia sanhi ng COVID-19,” the announcement read.

(It is with deep sadness that we inform that Dr. Aileen S.P Baviera, professor and former Dean of the UP Asian Center and one of the country’s foremost sinologists, passed away today, March 21, 2020, 3:55 a.m. at San Lazaro Hospital from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19).

No other details were given about the professor.

The country’s number of COVID-19 cases in the country soared to 230 as of Saturday, of which 18 have died.

To contain the spread of the disease, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon island under enhanced community quarantine where “strict home quarantine shall be implemented in all households; transportation shall be suspended; provision for food and essential services shall be regulated; and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures will be implemented.”

