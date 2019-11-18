BREAKING: No Duterte order to suspend rice importation — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — There is no order from President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend rice importation in the Philippines following farmers’ woes due to the Rice Tariffication Law, Malacañang said Monday.

“As of this time there is no order to stop rice importation given the Sec. Dar of the Department of Agriculture per the latter,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a text message.

ADVERTISEMENT

GMA News’ 24-Oras Weekend reported Sunday that Duterte ordered the suspension of the rice importation.

The Rice Tariffication Law opened the country’s doors to unimpeded importation of rice .

A report by the United States’ Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural Services (USDA-FAS) has projected the country’s rice imports to reach a record three million metric tons (MT) by year-end, making the Philippines the world’s biggest importer of rice this year.

Edited by JE

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ