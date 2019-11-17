More areas in eastern Cagayan, Isabela put under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Ramon’

MANILA, Philippines — More areas and municipalities in the eastern part of Cagayan and Isabela have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ramon moves slowly northwestward, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather update on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ramon was last spotted 415 kilometers East of Casiguran, Aurora.

Ramon is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said other areas placed under Signal No. 1 are Calayan, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Cuguey, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City in the eastern portion of Cagayan.

Signal No. 1 was also raised over San Pablo, Cabagan, Tamauini, and Ilagan city in the eastern part of Isabela.

The state weather bureau earlier raised Signal No. 1 over Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Baggao and Peñablanca in Cagayan; Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan and Dinapigue in Isabela; and Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan in northern Aurora.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Pagasa said.

Pagasa also warned of risky sea travel, especially for small sea crafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions.

Meanwhile, fair weather is expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

