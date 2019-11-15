University of San Carlos graduate tops civil engineer licensure exam

MANILA, Philippines — A graduate of Cebu’s University of San Carlos (USC) topped the November 2019 civil engineer licensure examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced late Thursday.

USC graduate Lou Mervin Tristan Malihum topped the board exam with a rating of 93.25 percent.

Malihum was followed by Jeremy Recinto Rifareal of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Lopez campus, with a rating of 93.10 percent and University of the East-Caloocan’s Christian Mark Macapagao, with a rating of 92.90 percent.

Brandon Calvin Go (Cebu Institute of Technology, 92.60 percent) and John Mark Guimba (University of the Philippines-Diliman, 92.55 percent) ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The PRC said that 6,510 out of 15,075 examinees passed the civil engineering licensure exam.

The oath-taking ceremony of the successful examinees will be announced later.

For the full list of civil engineering examinees who passed, click here.

