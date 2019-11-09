Close  

Pagasa: ‘Quiel’ exits PAR on Saturday

By: - Reporter / @KHallareINQ
/ 10:14 AM November 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Quiel” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said  Quiel was last spotted 560 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan

Quiel is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

The typhoon was moving west slowly, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the tail end of a cold front is currently affecting Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, due to localized thunderstorms.  /muf

TAGS: Pagasa, tail-end of a cold front, Typhoon Quiel, Weather
