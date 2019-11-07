Close  

‘Quiel’ now a severe tropical storm – Pagasa

By: - Reporter / @KHallareINQ
/ 12:02 PM November 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Quiel  intensified into a severe tropical storm and may further develop into a typhoon, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 11 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Quiel” was last spotted 360 kilometers west-northwest of Coron, Palawan.

“Quiel” packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

FEATURED STORIES

The severe tropical storm was also spotted moving east at a slow pace.

Pagasa said that while the weather disturbance may intensify into a typhoon within the next 48 hours, it is not expected to make landfall.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced in Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands and Apayao.

Meanwhile, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, the  Mindoro provinces, Antique, Iloilo and Guimaras will have light to intermittent heavy rains. /gsg

Click here for more weather related news."
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Don't miss out on the latest news and information.
View comments

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Pagasa, Quiel, severe tropical storm, Weather
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.


© Copyright 1997-2019 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.