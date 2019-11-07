‘Quiel’ now a severe tropical storm – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Quiel intensified into a severe tropical storm and may further develop into a typhoon, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 11 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Quiel” was last spotted 360 kilometers west-northwest of Coron, Palawan.

“Quiel” packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The severe tropical storm was also spotted moving east at a slow pace.

Pagasa said that while the weather disturbance may intensify into a typhoon within the next 48 hours, it is not expected to make landfall.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced in Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands and Apayao.

Meanwhile, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, the Mindoro provinces, Antique, Iloilo and Guimaras will have light to intermittent heavy rains. /gsg

