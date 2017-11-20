Revolutionary gov’t would be just as ‘abusive’ as war on drugs, says Pangilinan

The revolutionary government that President Rodrigo Duterte has been threatening to impose would be as “abusive” as his war against drugs, Sen, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said on Monday.

“Just like the excessively abusive war against drugs, rev gov will be abusive as well,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

“Rev gov and dictatorship are one and the same,” he added.

Pangilinan, who is the Liberal Party president, said democracy, freedom of the press, and freedom of speech would be curtailed under a revolutionary government.

“No more safety in life and livelihood from corrupt police officials. No more elections because there will only be term extension for incumbents and appointments to the obsequious in politics. No more hindrance to sell our lands and seas to China,” he added.

Pangilinan said those who oppose the government and Duterte would be “imprisoned so that no one can express dissent to wrongdoings.”

He also believe that the controversy on the P6.4 billion shabu shipment that slipped past the Bureau of Customs would totally be forgotten once a revolutionary government takes over.

“Unparalleled abuse, killings, and corruption will be the result,” he said. “These are our misgivings to the proposed rev gov. Stop the illegal and dictatorial rev gov, now!”

The senator issued the statement a month after Duterte warned he would declare a revolutionary government if his critics’ alleged attempts to destabilize his administration would escalate. /atm