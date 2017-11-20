House unanimously approves mental health bill

On the day it resumed from its five-week break, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the proposed mental health act that will provide a national mental health system.

The lower house in a session on Tuesday passed House Bill 6252 or the Comprehensive Mental Health Act, with 223 affirmative votes, zero negative votes and zero abstention.

Deputy Speaker Rep. Miro Quimbo, one of the bill’s principal authors, earlier said the bill seeks to address “one of the biggest silent killers in our country which has taken the lives of so many innocent people — depression, anxiety, bipolarism and schizophrenia, among others.”

In a statement, Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin welcomed the passage of the bill on final reading.

“This brings us a step closer towards tackling mental health issues not just as individuals, but as a society, given that social conditions significantly contribute to a person’s mental health and well-being,” Villarin said.

“Akbayan also lauds the efforts of fellow advocates, champions, and supporters of Mental Health from various sectors, who have consistently and incessantly stood in solidarity with families and individuals struggling with mental health issues. When we stand together, we strengthen each other’s resolve to keep going,” he added.

Under the bill, the reconstitution and strengthening of the Philippine Council for Mental Health will be implemented, rights of persons with mental illness will be identified, mental health care will be integrated in the community, and mental health services will be provided to drug dependents. /je