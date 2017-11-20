Tugade stays as transport chief, says Palace

Malacañang on Monday said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade would stay in his post even after the series of technical glitches that hit the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the problems besetting the MRT-3 were inherited from the previous administration.

“Ang mga problema po ay namana. At kami naman po ay nagmamasid at nag-oobserba sa mga hakbang na ginagawa ni Secretary Tugade,” Roque said in a Palace briefing.

(The problems were inherited. And we are observing the steps that Secretary Tugade is taking.)

Representatives Gary Alejano of Magdalo partylist and Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis partylist on Saturday demanded Tugade’s resignation over his alleged failure to address the MRT problems.

Last week, an MRT train car got detached on the northbound section between Ayala and Buendia stations, off-loading at least 130 passengers.

The incident happened two days after a female passenger’s arm was severed in a freak accident at the Ayala station.

But despite this, Roque said Tugade remains in his post.

“Tingin ko po hindi pa po dumarating ‘yung pahanon na kinakailangan na tanggalin si Secretary Tugade (I think the time to remove Secretary Tugade from his post has not come). He enjoys the full trust and confidence of the President,’ he said.

“The President has said he will back up Secretary Tugade in whatever he may need to effect immediate reform of the MRT,” he added. /je