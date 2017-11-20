‘We will not allow her lawyers’ at the hearing if Sereno fails to show up – Alvarez

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez warned the camp of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno that the House committee on justice handling her impeachment case would ban her lawyers if the chief magistrate would not show up in the hearing on Wednesday.

If Sereno would ignore the House’s summons, Alvarez said the committee will proceed with the hearing but would not allow her lawyers to attend.

“If Sereno does not appear, we will not allow her lawyers to be there. What will they do there? As kibitzers? Or will they want only to be interviewed by media?” Alvarez said in an interview with DZRH radio on Monday.

“They have no business being there. They’re not the ones being impeached. If Sereno were there, then they can accompany her. If the principal is not there, what’s their business attending the committee hearing if they were not invited?” Alvarez added. /kga