Reward up to P300K to solve bank employee’s rape-slay case

The reward money for individuals who could shed light into the rape-slay of 22-year-old bank employee Mabel Cama in Pasig City was raised to P300,000 on Monday from the previous P250,000.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Police Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said the amount, which was provided by Pasig City Mayor Robert Eusebio and other private individuals, is on top of the P50,000 reward raised by Paracale, Camarines Norte Mayor Lourdes Briguera, the employer of Cama’s father, Reynaldo.

Witness-turned-suspect, Randy Oavenada, was arrested by authorities last Sunday after test results showed that his finger prints matched with those lifted from Cama’s mobile phone even as he gave inconsistent testimonies regarding Cama’s death .

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said the case is not yet closed since other suspects are still at large. He noted that Oavenada has just revealed the names of two other persons that would be invited by authorities.

“We would just like to emphasize dito that this case is not considered close. It’s probably solved yes dahil nahuli yung suspect but hindi pa closed since may iba pang suspects and we will continue the investigation until all the other suspects are put behind bars,” Albayalde told reporters.

“May binanggit siya kanina na dalawa na kainuman nya, iba na naman, they will be invited for investigation. So these are all the inconsistencies na sinasabi natin,” he added.

The NCRPO chief also said Oavenada, who denied the crime, reversed his earlier claims that he stopped using illegal drugs years ago.

“Nung una rin sabi nya matagal na siyang di nagda-drugs ngayon naman sabi nya two weeks ago daw, at more than 2 yrs na syang gumagamit,” he said, adding that the suspect tested positive for shabu.

On November 12, Cama’s body was found inside a former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) impounding area located at No. 5 Ortigas Avenue Extension, Barangay Risario in Pasig City.

She was half naked and half burned when discovered.

The police said the suspect is facing rape with homicide charges. /kga