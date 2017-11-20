Roque: Ex-DDB chair Santiago fired over various complaints

President Rodrigo Duterte fired then-Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) chair Dionisio Santiago not just for contradicting his statements but for complaints of junkets abroad and for allegedy receiving favors from drug lords, Malacanang said Monday.

“Santiago was let go not only because of his statements on the mega rehab center, he was let go because of complaints,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace briefing.

Roque said Santiago allegedly went on a trip to Vienna, Austria, and the United States together with his “mistress,” friends and favorite DDB employees.

“He was also being let go because of complaints that General Santiago was using taxpayers’ money for junkets abroad. In addition to bringing family members, Santiago brought six of his closest personnel, including a ‘girl friday,’” he said.

The Palace official said Santiago was also accused of receiving a house from suspected and slain drug lord Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog.

Santiago has been known by many for his integrity and honesty as a public servant.

INQUIRER.net has sought Santiago’s comment but has yet to respond as of posting time. /cbb