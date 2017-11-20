CHR exec says lawyers are mocking the law, human rights

“Justice, human rights, and the rule of law are being mocked by a lawyer aided and abetted by fellow lawyers.”

This, in gist, is the political condition that the country is facing, Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Commissioner Roberto Cadiz said in a press conference in Pasig City on Monday.

Citing the spate of killings in the country amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on illegal drugs, Cadiz urged lawyers to stand up for the rule of law and human rights.

Duterte, a lawyer, has denied accusations of ordering extrajudicial killing, while reiterating that policemen may act in self defense and kill drug suspects that violently resist arrest.

The CHR commissioner also noted Senator Leila De Lima’s imprisonment, and the impeachment case against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno as some of the attacks against independent institutions which are mandated to assure checks and balances in the government.

De Lima is facing drug charges and is in police detention that has recently been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Sereno is facing impeachment proceedings which reportedly has some Supreme Court associate justices as witnesses against her.

“On Wednesday the chief justice is about to be impeached in the Lower House where the law of the jungle seems to be in play or what they euphemistically call the law of the supermajority,” said Cadiz, criticizing Congress which is a co-equal body of the High Court.

Aside from him, lawyers from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), and various alternative legal groups such as the Free Legal Assistance Group (Flag), Alternative Law Groups (ALG), Artikulo Tres, Center for International Law (Centerlaw), National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL), Association of Law Students of the Philippines (ALSP), and the Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (Ideals), gathered on Monday to urge fellow lawyers to take a more active role in standing by their solemn oath to be advocates of justice and human rights. /cbb