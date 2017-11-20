Sereno hopes Duterte understands weight of check and balances in democracy

While wishing President Rodrigo Duterte success, Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has expressed hope that the chief executive would understand the importance of checks and balances for any democracy.

“I wish him success as a president but I hope he understands that checks and balances are very, very important for any democracy,” Sereno said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel’s morning show, Headstart, on Monday.

The chief magistrate made the remarks when asked if she thinks Duterte wanted her out of her post.

Sereno though noted that it was President Duterte himself, who had called for her and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales’ resignation.

“We’ve had no personal skirmish at all,” Sereno said of Duterte.

The only time Duterte made a remark against her, Sereno said, was when she wrote him a letter in August 2016, requesting that judges allegedly linked to illegal drugs be accorded due process.

“Of course everybody knows what he (Duterte) said during those moments and I think at one time, he thought that Atty. Gadon’s complaint regarding my extravagant lifestyle had some basis and then he kept quiet about it,” she said, referring to lawyer Larry Gadon, who initiated an impeachment complaint against her.

“So let’s just say that I understand that he has also asked me and the Ombudsman to resign at the same time. So does he have a hand in this impeachment, well I go by his official pronouncements,” Sereno further said.

Last month, Duterte dared Sereno and Morales to resign with him.

"I now challenge Carpio to resign with me at itong si Supreme Court Justice. Sige nga!" Mr. Duterte said in a speech before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Davao City Chapter.