SSS president ordered to pay for car repair

The Commission on Audit (COA) has held Social Security System president Emmanuel Dooc liable for destroying a government service vehicle in 2015, when he was commissioner of the Insurance Commission (IC).

In an Oct. 25 decision, the COA denied the request of Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dorothy Calimag for relief from property accountability for the loss of the Toyota Fortuner issued to Dooc.

This meant Dooc was personally liable to pay P83,199.86, the amount not covered by insurance on the totally damaged vehicle valued at P1,103,328.85.

The IC audit team leader found Dooc to have been “negligent” while driving.

According to a police report, Dooc was driving along Maharlika Highway to Bicol at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2015, when he dozed off and crossed to the opposite lane before colliding with a Mitsubishi Montero and a Nissan Urvan that had already stopped.

Dooc sustained minor injuries in the accident.