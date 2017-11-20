Retired cop shot at high noon in Pasay; 2 bystanders wounded

A retired policeman who used to provide security to government officials and VIPs was killed at high noon on Saturday by still unidentified gunmen in Pasay City.

Patrick Palisoc, 51, a former member of the Police Security and Protection Group of the Philippine National Police, died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

He was killed just a few blocks away from his house on Goquiolay Street, Barangay 4 in Pasay City.

Two other people were hit by stray bullets and taken to a Manila hospital for treatment. One of them was a 13-year-old girl and Carmelita Roa, 51, the owner of the house where the shooting took place.

Case investigator SPO3 Evaristo Sarang-ey said Palisoc and his friends were drinking around noon on Saturday when four men wearing caps and masks alighted from two motorcycles. One of them immediately fired at Palisoc as his three companions served as lookouts.

Although wounded, Palisoc ran into Roa’s house but he was chased by the gunman who shot him repeatedly. Scene of the Crime Operatives later recovered 12 casings from a 9-mm pistol.

Palisoc retired from the PNP in 2015 with a rank of senior police officer 2. Sarang-ey said they were looking into his background to determine if his killing was work-related.