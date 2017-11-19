Medical intern who gave first aid to injured MRT passenger gets Bayani Award

Charleanne Jandic has just finished her shift at the Chinese General Hospital when she went all the way to Muntinlupa to receive her Kabayan Bayani Award from from the Kabayan partylist group on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old medical intern said she was not used to attention, but Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo pushed for the recognition of her heroism.

Jandic was among the first to receive the Kabayan Bayani Award, along with PO2 Danilo Agustin of the Eastern Police District.

Jandic and Agustin’s prompt response in applying first aid to 24-year-old Angeline Fernando, who fell on the tracks of the Metro Rail Transit 3, made it possible for the successful reattachment of her severed arm in Makati Medical Center.

Jandic received a cash incentive and a plaque with the inscription: “Sa kanyang ipinamalas na kabutihan at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa. Ang kanyang pagtulong sa kapwang nangangailangan nawa ay maging inspirasyon sa bawat Pilipino.”

A meek Jandic said it felt “weird” at first being at the center of attention, but she felt “fulfilled” after learning that Fernando’s operation went well.

She said nothing big has changed in her life.

“I am still attending to my patients,” she said.

She found it amusing that some “patients and workmates would stop by and tell me: ‘Doc, papicture naman’.”

Besides the award, Salo will rename his proposed law, the Emergency Medical Services System Bill to “Charlie Jandic Law,” once it hurdled the Congress.

The bill mandates the installation of permanent emergency responders in each city and the creation of a national universal emergency number.

Jandic shared the sentiment, saying anyone could do what she have done – even without a medical degree – if people have a basic knowledge on giving first aid and the presence of mind.

Salo said the Kabayan award was meant to recognize “ordinary Filipinos who performed extraordinarily.”

In the case of Jandic and Agustin, he said they were “at the right place and the right time, and at the same time, they did what is right.”

“Others had just watched and even panicked, but these two people did the right thing and saved the life of a fellow Filipino whose life was in danger,” he said.

Asked if he was just riding on the popularity of Jandic, Salo said: “Kabayan partylist is just giving recognition when it’s due.”

He said this should serve as an “inspiration” for other Filipinos to do good.

“Maybe people will say that others are still left unrecognized; then so be it. Kabayan will do its best to get them recognized,” he said.

He said they are now looking for exemplary overseas Filipino workers as next awardees. /atm