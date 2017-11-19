Boat with 5,000 bags of undocumented rice apprehended off Davao

DAVAO CITY — The Philippine Navy in Eastern Mindanao on Saturday apprehended a boat loaded with 5,000 bags of undocumented rice off the coast of Davao Oriental, authorities on Sunday said.

A report from the public affairs office of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) here revealed the motor boat M/B Sunlight was intercepted in a joint counter-action by Naval Task Group 71 off the vicinity of Arena Point in Davao Oriental at around 10:50 p.m., about 12 hours after the wooden-hulled vessel was first sighted off Sarangani island.

The naval task force consisting of two ships, the BRP Magat Salamat and BRP Heracleo Allano, steamed towards M/B Sunlight and sent a team of navy personnel to board the wooden boat, the report said.

Upon inspection, navy personnel found at least 5,000 50-kilogram bags of Angelica super premium rice.

The report said the boat’s skipper, identified as Hadun Hamil, was unable to present shipping and transport documents from the National Food Authority (NFA).

The seized sea vessel, its cargo and its 12-man crew are now in custody of the regional naval headquarters in Camp Panacan here. /je