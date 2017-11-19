Drilon hopes drug war leadership won’t return to PNP

President Rodrigo Duterte should not return the drug war leadership to the Philippine National Police (PNP) from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said on Sunday.

In an interview over radio dzBB, Drilon said that, under the law, PDEA is the right agency to lead the crackdown against illegal drugs in the country.

“Unang-una, sana huwag nang ibalik sa PNP. Ang batas ay maliwanang naman na ang pagsugpo sa droga ay nasa PDEA,” Drilon said.

(First of all, I hope the leadership doesn’t go back to the PNP. The law clearly shows that fight against drugs should be led by the PDEA.)

Asked about his reason, Drilon answered: “Dahilan naman sa ating nababasa sa pahayagan, at inaamin naman na mahigit na 6,000 o 7,000 ang namatay sa kampanya laban sa illegal na droga nang hinahawakan ng pulisya.”

D: PNP to lead drug war again if PDEA fails

(Because of all the things we read on the newspapers, and it’s been admitted that around 6,000 to 7,000 have died in the campaign against illegal drugs which was handled by the police.)

“Yung mga kabataan na namamatay — si Karl Arnaiz — huwag naman sanang maulit (The youth that died – like Karl Arnaiz – I hope it doesn’t happen again),” he added.

But the senator said that the budget would not be an issue if the jurisdiction over the drug war would be returned to the PNP.

“Ngayon kung sumali na naman ang PNP, mayroon namang pagkukunan ng pondo kung kinakailangan,” he said.

(Now if the PNP joins the campaign again, there will still be funding if needed.)

Drilon earlier suggested that the P900 million budget for “Oplan Tokhang” be realigned to police housing project instead.

“May nakalagay sa budget na P1.4 billion sa PNP at DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) para sa illegal drug campaign na binuo noong ang anti-illegal drug campaign ay nasa kamay pa ng PNP,” he said.

(There’s a budget of P1.4 billion with the PNP and DILG for the illegal drug campaign which was created when the campaign was still under the PNP.)

“Ngayon na wala na, karapat-dapat lamang na ilagay – hindi natin aalisin, mananatili sa PNP – pero dapat gamitin para sa pabahay ng ating mga kapulisan,” he added. “Huwag nating sayangin ang pagkakataon ito at ibigay natin ito para sa housing units ng ating police force.”

(Now that it’s not under the PNP, the budget should be put – not removed, it should stay with the PNP – but it should be used for housing for the policemen. Let’s not waste this moment and give this for the housing units of our police force.) /je